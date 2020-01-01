Mrazek made 29 saves Tuesday in a 3-1 victory over Montreal.

Mrazek turned in a stellar performance after having allowed four goals in each of his previous three starts. He allowed a Max Domi goal less than four minutes into the game and was perfect the rest of the way. Mrazek will enter the New Year with a 16-8-2 record, along with a 2.67 GAA and .903 save percentage.