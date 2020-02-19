Mrazek stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Mrazek was sharp for the second start in a row, quieting the Predators on their home ice. Mrazek has turned aside 81 of 84 shots (.964 save percentage) in his last two games and will look for his first three-game winning streak since mid-November when Carolina hosts the Rangers on Friday.