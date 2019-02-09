Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Shuts down Rangers
Mrazek turned aside all 27 shots he faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
The 26-year-old was locked in a goaltending duel with Henrik Lundqvist until the third period, when the 'Canes finally gave Mrazek a lead and he handled things from there. The shutout was his second of the season, and he now sports a 6-3-1 record in 2019 with a 2.91 GAA and .895 save percentage.
