Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Shuts down Stars
Mrazek posted his third shutout of the season, making 33 saves in a 3-0 victory against the Stars on Saturday.
Two of Mrazek's last three starts have been shutouts, but he had a poor performance, where he posted an .857 save percentage, sandwiched in between each. With that in mind, it's hard to say Mrazek is building any momentum, but behind the two shutouts, he does have a .935 save percentage in the last five games. Mrazek is 13-12-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .902 save percentage this season.
