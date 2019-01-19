Mrazek stopped 22 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

He's been splitting time equally with Curtis McElhinney in January, but Mrazek's numbers haven't improved with the arrangement -- the 26-year-old has a 3.21 GAA and .890 save percentage on the month to date. McElhinney showed up on the injury report with a lower-body issue prior to Friday's game, which could open up more starts for Mrazek, but he'll remain a risky fantasy option until he can string together a few solid outings.