Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slated for backup duties
Mrazek (lower body) will backup Scott Darling for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek has been sidelined since Nov. 3 due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently finally healthy enough to return to the lineup, albeit in a backup capacity. The 26-year-old's next opportunity to start in goal could come as soon as Tuesday against the Canadiens.
