Mrazek (lower body) will backup Scott Darling for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek has been sidelined since Nov. 3 due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently finally healthy enough to return to the lineup, albeit in a backup capacity. The 26-year-old's next opportunity to start in goal could come as soon as Tuesday against the Canadiens.