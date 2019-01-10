Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slated to start Thursday
Mrazek is set to backstop the Canes against the Lightning on the road Thursday.
Mrazek has given up 15 goals in his last five outings and is sporting a .902 save percentage in those contests. Unless he can put together a string of better performances, the Czech netminder will have to continue splitting the duties with Curtis McElhinney -- although considering he was expected to serve as the full-time No. 2 behind Scott Darling at the start of the year, he will certainly offer better fantasy value than anticipated back in September.
