Mrazek is set to backstop the Canes against the Lightning on the road Thursday.

Mrazek has given up 15 goals in his last five outings and is sporting a .902 save percentage in those contests. Unless he can put together a string of better performances, the Czech netminder will have to continue splitting the duties with Curtis McElhinney -- although considering he was expected to serve as the full-time No. 2 behind Scott Darling at the start of the year, he will certainly offer better fantasy value than anticipated back in September.