Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slated to start
Mrazek is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Flames, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Oilers, surrendering four goals on 21 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 10th win of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a tough road matchup with a Calgary club that's averaging 4.36 goals per game at home this campaign, first in the NHL.
