Mrazek gave up four goals on 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Mrazek fell back into some sloppy form, allowing four goals for the fourth time in his last five appearances. The Hurricanes' offense is usually dynamic enough to cover up some mistakes, but Mrazek has made too many lately. He fell to 16-9-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 27 games. It's unclear if Mrazek or James Reimer will get the nod for Sunday's game against the Lightning.