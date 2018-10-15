Mrazek allowed two goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Mrazek had a solid outing on Sunday, making 23 of a possible 25 saves while allowing a power-play goal in the contest. Despite the solid performance, Mrazek has had an up-and-down season so far, allowing nine goals on 69 shots while accumulating a 1-1-1 record.