Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting Game 1
Mrazek will guard the cage in Friday's Game 1 against the Islanders in New York, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Mrazek struggled in the first two games of Carolina's first-round matchup with the Capitals, suffering back-to-back losses while posting an ugly 3.50 GAA and .860 save percentage, but he was rock solid during the final five games of the series, compiling a 4-1-0 record while registering a 2.18 GAA and .914 save percentage en route to a spot in the second round. The former Red Wing will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight postseason win in a tough road matchup with a well-rested Islanders team that hasn't played since last Tuesday.
More News
