Mrazek will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek was unbeatable in his last start Monday against Colorado, turning aside all 38 shots en route to an impressive 3-0 road victory. The 26-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and secure a seventh straight victory in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's averaging 3.19 goals per game at home this campaign, 12th in the NHL.