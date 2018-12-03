Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting in Los Angeles
Mrazek will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's contest in Los Angeles, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek will make his first appearance since Nov. 2 in an overtime loss to the Coyotes. On the season, he owns a respectable 2.76 GAA despite a .880 save percentage. Mrazek will continue getting few starts behind Curtis McElhinney.
