Mrazek will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's contest in Los Angeles, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek will make his first appearance since Nov. 2 in an overtime loss to the Coyotes. On the season, he owns a respectable 2.76 GAA despite a .880 save percentage. Mrazek will continue getting few starts behind Curtis McElhinney.

More News
Our Latest Stories