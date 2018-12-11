Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting in net Tuesday
Mrazek will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Mrazek has performed well in his last two outings, surrendering just one goal in each despite just a 1-1-0 record. As a result, he will get his third start in the last four games after missing an extended stretch due to injury. The Maple Leafs have gotten off to a hot start in September, averaging four goals per game in their first four contests, so Mrazek will have his work cut out for him.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Heading in right direction•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: No offensive support Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting in Los Angeles•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slated for backup duties•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Watching from press box Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...