Mrazek will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Mrazek has performed well in his last two outings, surrendering just one goal in each despite just a 1-1-0 record. As a result, he will get his third start in the last four games after missing an extended stretch due to injury. The Maple Leafs have gotten off to a hot start in September, averaging four goals per game in their first four contests, so Mrazek will have his work cut out for him.