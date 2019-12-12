Mrazek will guard the goal during Thursday's road clash with the Canucks, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Mrazek has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Sharks and Wild while posting an admirable 1.93 GAA and .926 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his 14th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Vancouver team that's averaging 3.86 goals per game at home this campaign, third in the NHL.