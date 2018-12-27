Mrazek will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek was decent in his last appearance Sunday against the Bruins, turning aside 27 of 30 shots en route to a 5-3 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his seventh win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Capitals team that's averaging 3.56 goals per game at home this campaign, fifth in the NHL.