Mrazek will be between the pipes for Monday's Game 2 matchup with the Rangers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Mrazek made 24 of 26 possible saves in Game 1 to secure the win over the Rangers and take a 1-0 series lead. The netminder is backed up by an offense that is capable of putting up plenty of goals, which means he doesn't need to be perfect in the crease, just good enough. The Rangers feature plenty of top scorers, so Mrazek should face a decent workload, giving him solid fantasy value.