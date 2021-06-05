Mrazek will guard the road cage during Saturday's Game 4 versus the Lightning, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Mrazek was excellent in Thursday's Game 3 against Tampa Bay, stopping 35 of 37 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 29-year-old netminder will try to help the Hurricanes even up the series at two games apiece by picking up a second straight win over the Lightning on Saturday.