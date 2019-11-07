Mrazek will guard the goal during Thursday's home matchup with the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek was pretty shaky in his last outing, surrendering four goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's 2-2-0 on the road this year.