Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Stationed between pipes Sunday
Mrazek will get the starting nod against the Rangers on Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek was solid on Opening Night, stopping 18 of 20 shots despite taking the overtime loss against the Islanders. Splitting time between the Flyers and Red Wings last season, the 26-year-old registered a .902 save percentage and 3.03 GAA alongside a 14-13-6 record. He should see most of the action with Scott Darling (lower body) missing the next few weeks.
