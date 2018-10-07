Mrazek will get the starting nod against the Rangers on Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek was solid on Opening Night, stopping 18-of-20 shots despite taking the overtime loss against the Islanders. Splitting time between the Flyers and Red Wings last season, the 26-year-old registered a .902 save percentage and 3.03 GAA alongside a 14-13-6 record. He should see most of the action with Scott Darling (lower body) missing the next few weeks.