Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Stays perfect on home ice
Mrazek turned aside 29 shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.
With the Carolina offense firing on all cylinders, Mrazek was able to cruise to his seventh win of the season -- including a perfect 6-0-0 mark at home. The 27-year-old is firmly entrenched as the Canes' No. 1 netminder, posting a 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage so far.
