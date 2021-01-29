Mrazek made 32 saves in a 1-0 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Boom -- it was a great night for the Canes in their first game since Jan. 18. Mrazek dazzled against the high-flying and powerful Bolts, which were last shutout in March of 2019. He delivered his second shutout in three games and kept his patchwork team in the game in the second when Tampa caught fire with 14 shots. Mrazek has taken heat over the years for not quite being good enough, but his game has looked rock solid thus far.