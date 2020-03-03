According to general manager Don Waddell, Mrazek (concussion) is still 7-to-10 days away from returning to action, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mrazek will miss Carolina's next three games at a minimum, but it sounds like the Hurricanes are hopeful that he'll be ready to return shortly thereafter. Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic will continue to shoulder the load in goal until Mrazek or James Reimer (lower body) is ready to return.