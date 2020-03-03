Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Still 7-10 days away from returning
According to general manager Don Waddell, Mrazek (concussion) is still 7-to-10 days away from returning to action, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Mrazek will miss Carolina's next three games at a minimum, but it sounds like the Hurricanes are hopeful that he'll be ready to return shortly thereafter. Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic will continue to shoulder the load in goal until Mrazek or James Reimer (lower body) is ready to return.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Unclear timeline to return•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Injury details revealed•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Relieved by emergency goalie•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Roughed up by Rangers•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Fending off shots Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Shuts down Predators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.