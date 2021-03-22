Mrazek (thumb) won't suit up for Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Mrazek practiced fully Sunday after being medically cleared last week. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said it's a matter of Mrazek getting his confidence back after nearly two months off. The 29-year-old could return at any point, and his next chance to play is Thursday against the Blue Jackets.