Mrazek (thumb) won't suit up for Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Mrazek practiced fully Sunday after being medically cleared last week. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said it's a matter of Mrazek getting his confidence back after nearly two months off. The 29-year-old could return at any point, and his next chance to play is Thursday against the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Joins team at practice•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Hasn't joined team for practice•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Return imminent•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Won't make trip•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Remains unavailable•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Expected to return 'really soon'•