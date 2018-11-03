Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Still struggling
Mrazek allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes on Friday.
The 26-year-old continues to struggle, and in this one, he gave up just about every type of goal imaginable. The Coyotes beat Mrazek on the power play, at even strength, while shorthanded and in the 3-on-3 overtime. This loss drops Mrazek to 3-3-2 with a .880 save percentage and 2.76 GAA.
