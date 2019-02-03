Mrazek will protect the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Flames, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek's performance was shaky ahead of the All-Star break but his first start afterwards was strong, allowing just two goals on 25 shots to beat the Golden Knights. This will be a testing outing for Mrazek against the Flames, who rank second in the league with 3.71 goals per game and have bumped up to a 4.5 average over the last six. Starting Mrazek in daily settings is a risky play.