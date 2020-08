Mrazek made 23 saves in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

While the 'Canes defense once again did a great job stifling New York's attack, Mrazek made some big stops when he had to and had little chance on the one Artemi Panarin shot that got by him. Expect the 28-year-old to be between the pipes Tuesday night as Carolina looks for a series sweep to propel them into the next round.