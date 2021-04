Mrazek allowed a goal on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

The only goal Mrazek gave up came on a shorthanded breakaway by Erik Haula in the third period. The 29-year-old Mrazek picked up his third win in his last four starts and improved to 5-1-1 overall this year. He has a 1.41 GAA and a .944 save percentage in eight appearances. The Hurricanes haven't named a starting goalie for Saturday's rematch versus the Predators.