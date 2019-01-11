Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Strong performance wasted
Mrazek stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
The final score doesn't do Mrazek justice, as he was fantastic in this one. Not only did he hold the league's best offense off the board until 8:04 remained, but both of Tampa Bay's goals prior to the game-sealing empty-netter came on the power play. Despite not getting the result he was hoping for, this was a step in the right direction for Mrazek after he had surrendered 15 goals over his previous five appearances.
