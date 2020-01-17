Mrazek made 16 saves Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Columbus.

The game was incredibly close -- the winner came with just 1:41 left in the third period. But Mrazek has scuffled of late. He is 1-4 in his last five starts and he's allowed 12 goals in that span. Mrazek has only allowed four goals in his last three games, though -- that's a good sign the battling netminder's game is sharpening again.