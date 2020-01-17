Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Strong play not enough
Mrazek made 16 saves Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Columbus.
The game was incredibly close -- the winner came with just 1:41 left in the third period. But Mrazek has scuffled of late. He is 1-4 in his last five starts and he's allowed 12 goals in that span. Mrazek has only allowed four goals in his last three games, though -- that's a good sign the battling netminder's game is sharpening again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.