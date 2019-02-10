Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Struggles in loss
Mrazek allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Sunday.
In limited opportunities, Mrazek didn't look sharp Sunday. He only faced 15 shots at even strength, stopping 13 of them, and yielded a power-play goal. That's not how he wanted to follow up his shutout from Friday. Mrazek is 12-12-3 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 27 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...