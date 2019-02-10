Mrazek allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Sunday.

In limited opportunities, Mrazek didn't look sharp Sunday. He only faced 15 shots at even strength, stopping 13 of them, and yielded a power-play goal. That's not how he wanted to follow up his shutout from Friday. Mrazek is 12-12-3 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 27 games this season.