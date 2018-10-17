Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Struggling to begin season
Mrazek allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old has always shown promise, but he is struggling to start 2018-19. He has posted a save percentage above .900 just once in his first four starts. Mrazek owns a .874 save percentage and 3.04 GAA overall. It's still a small sample size, but given that his numbers the last two seasons -- .901 save percentage and 3.04 GAA -- haven't been much better, it's very hard to trust Mrazek right now.
