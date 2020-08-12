Mrazek allowed four goals on 40 shots Wednesday in a 4-3 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of their opening-round series.

It took two extra sessions Wednesday to do it, but the Bruins handed Mrazek his first loss of the 2020 postseason. The 28-year-old won both of his starts during Carolina's qualifying series, posting a sparkling 1.50 GAA and .940 save percentage against the Rangers. Mrazek and the Hurricanes were done in by Boston's top line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand (six points combined) in Game 1 and that will be a storyline to watch as the series progresses.