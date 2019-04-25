Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Survives double-overtime thriller
Mrazek set aside 34 of 37 shots against the Capitals in a prevailing effort for Game 7 of the conference quarterfinals Wednesday.
Despite allowing the game's first two goals, Mrazek was steadfast in this deciding contest, and the Hurricanes rallied back with three unanswered goals to move onto Round 2. These Stanley Cup playoffs have been unprecedented so far, with a number of league heavyweights getting knocked out of the opening playoff round. Mrazek posted a 2.54 GAA and .899 save percentage against the Capitals; those aren't great numbers by any stretch of the imagination, but he clearly is the preferred option internally over Curtis McElhinney.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Comes up big to force Game 7•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Happy to be home•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Rough night in DC•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Channels best home warrior in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...