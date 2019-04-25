Mrazek set aside 34 of 37 shots against the Capitals in a prevailing effort for Game 7 of the conference quarterfinals Wednesday.

Despite allowing the game's first two goals, Mrazek was steadfast in this deciding contest, and the Hurricanes rallied back with three unanswered goals to move onto Round 2. These Stanley Cup playoffs have been unprecedented so far, with a number of league heavyweights getting knocked out of the opening playoff round. Mrazek posted a 2.54 GAA and .899 save percentage against the Capitals; those aren't great numbers by any stretch of the imagination, but he clearly is the preferred option internally over Curtis McElhinney.