Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Survives furious second period
Mrazek delivered 33 saves Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal.
Mrazek bent, but didn't break in a furious second period where the Habs scored three times. He'll face the bulk of the work in Raleigh this season and so far, so good. Hopefully Mrazek will deliver like he did the last time he had a true starting gig. That came in Detroit in 2015-16, where had a 27-16-6 record, 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage in 49 starts.
