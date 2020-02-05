Mrazek will patrol the road crease for Tuesday's clash with the Blues.

Mrazek will re-enter the cage after a one-game absence, as he's gone 2-3-0 along with a 2.04 GAA and .925 save percentage in his past five starts. He'll face a tough matchup against a Blues offense that sits 12th in the league in goals per game this year (3.15). To make matters worse for Mrazek and the Hurricanes, the Blues own a 17-4-4 record on home ice this season.