Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tagged with third straight loss
Mrazek allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.
A pair of Dallas goals in the latter half of the second period turned a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 Stars lead, and Jamie Benn added an empty-netter late in regulation to seal the deal. The result was a third consecutive loss for Mrazek, who has just two wins in nine starts (2-7-0) since the start of the New Year. He's now 18-15-2 with a 2.74 GAA and .901 save percentage.
