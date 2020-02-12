Mrazek allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.

A pair of Dallas goals in the latter half of the second period turned a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 Stars lead, and Jamie Benn added an empty-netter late in regulation to seal the deal. The result was a third consecutive loss for Mrazek, who has just two wins in nine starts (2-7-0) since the start of the New Year. He's now 18-15-2 with a 2.74 GAA and .901 save percentage.