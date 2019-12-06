Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Takes bite out of Sharks
Mrazek stopped 28 of 30 shots during Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over San Jose.
Thursday's victory snapped a two-game losing skid for Mrazek and moved his season record to 12-6-1. It's been an up-and-down season for the Hurricanes' netminder, but a favorable matchup with the Wild awaits Saturday. Carolina has yet to announce a starter, but Mrazek's performance versus the Sharks definitely puts him in good standing with head coach Rod Brind'Amour.
