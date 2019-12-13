Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Takes hard-luck loss in OT
Mrazek gave up one goal on 26 shots in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Mrazek answered the call for 60 minutes Thursday, but Elias Pettersson was able to beat the Czech netminder 40 seconds into overtime. Mrazek slipped to 13-6-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 21 starts. Sometimes luck just goes the other way -- the 27-year-old will hope for better fortunes if he gets the start Saturday in Calgary.
