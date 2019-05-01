Mrazek (groin) was on the ice for Wednesday's game-day skate, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

While Mrazek was already ruled out for Game 3 -- Curtis McElhinney will get the start -- the fact that the Czech netminder is already back skating bodes well for a potential return for Friday's Game 4 clash with the Islanders. The 26-year-old has been solid in the postseason, as he is sporting a 2.22 GAA and .913 save percentage.