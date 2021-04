Mrazek's expected to start Monday against the Lightning, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek's only other meeting with the Lightning was a 32-save shutout, so he'll hope to replicate that performance in this rematch. Despite a strong season from Alex Nedeljkovic, Mrazek remains the top option in Carolina's net when healthy, with a 5-1-1 record, 1.41 GAA and .944 save percentage.