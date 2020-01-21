Mrazek will get the home start Tuesday versus the Jets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

James Reimer has taken the last two starts and performed admirably, but Mrazek will get the final nod before the All-Star break. He's had some tough luck in January, as he's recorded a .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA, but he landed a 1-4-0 record. The Jets enter the game with four losses in their last five outings, averaging 2.2 goals per game in that stretch.