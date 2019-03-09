Mrazek will start in goal Saturday evening against host Nashville.

Curtis McElhinney has done an admirable job as Carolina's No. 1 netminder, but he was hung out to dry in Friday's home game against the Jets, surrendering eight goals on 29 shots. It's no surprise to see Mrazek preparing for the second half of a back-to-back set, though there is yet another formidable opponent for the Hurricanes to contend with. The Predators boast a plus-23 goal differential and find themselves right behind the Jets for a second-place standing within the highly competitive Central Division.