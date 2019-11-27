Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Taking on Rangers
Mrazek will defend the road net in Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers.
Mrazek's performances have been inconsistent lately, and he's averaged out at an .899 save percentage and 2.79 GAA over his last five outings. The 27-year-old has been fortunate to notch a 4-1-0 record in that span thanks to plenty of offensive support, but the squad has a difficult opponent in the Rangers, who rank eighth with 3.62 goals per home game.
