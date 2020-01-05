Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Taking on red-hot Bolts
Mrazek will tend the home twine in Sunday's matchup versus the Lightning, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek has yielded four goals in four of his last five starts, accruing an .879 save percentage in that stretch. The 27-year-old will need to get back on track quickly with the Bolts coming to town. The Lightning have won six straight games and racked up four-plus goals in four of those outings.
