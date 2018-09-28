Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Taking on Washington
Mrazek is projected to get the start in goal in Friday's road preseason matchup with the Capitals.
Mrazek has been razor sharp this preseason, picking up two wins in two appearances while registering an outstanding 0.85 GAA and .947 save percentage over that span. The 26-year-old will likely begin the campaign in a timeshare with Scott Darling.
