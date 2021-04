Mrazek stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Mrazek was beaten twice by Aleksander Barkov but shut the door in the third and watched his teammates score four times on the other end to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 victory. The Czech netminder hasn't skipped a beat after missing over two months with a thumb injury, stopping 62 of 64 shots to win both of his decisions since returning.