With Curtis McElhinney (undisclosed) sidelined, Mrazek will get the nod. He played excellent in his last outing, allowing one goal on 33 shots but recording a loss after getting no offensive support. Mrazek draws a favorable matchup against the Ducks, who rank 30th in the league with 2.40 goals per game.