Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Friday
Mrazek will start versus the Ducks on Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
With Curtis McElhinney (undisclosed) sidelined, Mrazek will get the nod. He played excellent in his last outing, allowing one goal on 33 shots but recording a loss after getting no offensive support. Mrazek draws a favorable matchup against the Ducks, who rank 30th in the league with 2.40 goals per game.
