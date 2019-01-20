Mrazek will draw the start against the Oilers on Sunday.

Mrazek has been fairly inconsistent all season with a 9-10-2 record, but even more so in January. He's 3-2-0 despite a 3.21 GAA and .890 save percentage this month. Still, the Czech netminder owns a 2.74 GAA on the year, his best since the 2015-16 campaign. At this point, his fantasy value is mostly based on matchups.